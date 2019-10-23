CVTC career fair meant to keep potential employees local

Eau Claire (WQOW) – On Wednesday, employers visited a college career fair to try and convince potential employees to stay local.

More than 120 employers spoke with students at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Companies ranged from a variety of fields, including health, business and manufacturing.

CVTC officials say on average, around 72% of their graduates stay in the area.

Career services specialist Lindy Schneider said companies and the community benefit when talent stays in the Chippewa Valley.

“It’s always good for your economy when your graduates are able to stay local,” Schneider said. “It’s a good relationship builder for your employers. It’s good recruitment for students knowing that they’re going to be able to find work after they graduate if they’re able to stay close to their roots and their family.”

CVTC provides both hands-on and online courses to prepare students for the workforce.

Many employers at the career fair said they also provide internships and apprenticeships.