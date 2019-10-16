Special Kids Day Pumpkin Dance held in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – Hundreds of kids from across the Chippewa Valley dressed in their Halloween best for the annual Pumpkin Dance.

The dance is a part of Special Kids Day, Inc. It allows area kids with special needs to take a break from school to have some fun.

Hundreds of kids were dressed in their Halloween best at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. They danced, made friends and even won some prizes. Organizers said the event is about including those who often get forgotten.

“The kids love it, they really do. All we ask is that they come here and enjoy themselves. There are kids of all disabilities here,” said Special Kids Day founder, Tom Leuck.

Leuck also told News 18 the Pumpkin Dance and other Special Kids Day events are funded through donations. If you’d like to help support these events, click here.