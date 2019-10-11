Update: Police ID body found in river downtown Chippewa Falls

UPDATE: Police have already identified the man found dead in the river downtown Chippewa Falls on Friday.

The male is Richard V. Gray, 55.

There is no foul play suspected. The incident is still under investigation.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -A body was found in a Chippewa Falls Creek Friday evening.

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department tells News 18 an angler spotted a man’s body in Duncan Creek near the Riverfront Park.

Chippewa Falls police are investigating. We will provide updates as they become available.