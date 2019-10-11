Dunn County robbery suspect taken into custody

UPDATE: The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has taken a 21-year-old man into custody for Friday’s armed robbery at U-Fuel.

David JR Hoffman is also believed to be the suspect in the Peoples State Bank robbery in Boyceville on October 1.

These cases are still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Boyceville Police Department.

Sheriff Bygd wants to thank the media outlets and the public for their assistance in sharing the information that has led to this resolution.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed in these cases next week by the district attorney’s office.

Dunn County (WQOW) – Authorities in Dunn County need your help identifying an alleged armed robber.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery happened at 12:56 p.m. Friday at U-Fuel on 850th Street. That is near the Interstate 94 and Highway 12 interchange.

The victim said the suspect, pictured below, came with a silver handgun and a blue bandana over his face and demanded money before taking off.

The sheriff said his office needs help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information or know who the suspect is, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (715) 232-1348 or submit a tip anonymously at dunncountycrimestoppers.com