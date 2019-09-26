Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Warning signs to look out for

(WQOW)- As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, health officials want you to know the steps you can take to make your home safer if someone is suicidal.

Warning signs include changes in behavior, sleeping too little or too much, mood swings and alcohol or drug abuse.

Chelsie Smith, a public health nurse at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said if you think someone is suicidal you should talk to them, and ask if they’re thinking about taking their life.

She said it’s also important to make your home suicide-safe, by locking up guns, prescription drugs and monitoring alcohol and substance use.

“If someone has made up their mind and they’re going to go unlock a medicine cabinet or go unlock a firearm it’s going to take them a while to unlock that,” Smith said. “If you have time to intervene, you have time to talk to them, you have time to stop that thought process, you have time to let them know that they matter, that there is help available.”

One of those resources is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number to call is 1-800-273-8255.