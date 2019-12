(WAOW) — Vilas County Sheriff officials say Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Northwoods man on the run since Saturday, according to a Facebook post.

Chris Fralick, 40, Fralick was involved in a domestic violence incident in Lac Du Flambeau and later was in a high-speed chase with law enforcement, according to Sheriff Grady Hartman.

Officials “will provide further information when it becomes available,” according to the post.