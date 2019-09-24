Sculpture vandalized on Water Street in Eau Claire, police looking for tips

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A piece of art in downtown Eau Claire is standing no more, after the sculpture was vandalized. The sculpture called “Seahorse” was located in front of the Burrachos on Water Street.

Julie Pangallo, the executive director of the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour, said someone broke the sculpture loose from its base last Wednesday morning. A local business person found it and turned it in to the police.

Pangallo said there’s no security footage of the incident, but a private donor is offering $500 to anyone who can provide information on who vandalized the seahorse.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” Pangallo said. “Dale Lewis, the artist, is one of our favorite artists, and nobody wants their work to come here and be damaged, so, it’s something that we have to make sure doesn’t happen in the future.”

She said this is the first time that a sculpture has been vandalized in over a year and a half. It’s expected to cost $2,000 to repair.

If you have information about this incident, you can call the Eau Claire Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or contact Pangallo directly at the number listed on the sculpture tour website.