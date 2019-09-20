Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week 2019 Kicks Off Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week kicked off Friday.

The 10-day event includes dozens of local restaurants that are featuring special menus, deals and unique food-themed events.

Some of the event’s proceeds will benefit local food-based charities, such as the Community Table and the Culinary Management Program at CVTC.

The goal of restaurant week is to encourage people in the Chippewa Valley to explore local eateries and support small businesses. Organizers are also encouraging you to snap photos with #cvrestaurantweek.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants, along with more information about Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week, here.