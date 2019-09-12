UPDATE: Chippewa Falls garage fire causes $30K in damage

UPDATE:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – We are learning more information about a garage fire in Chippewa Falls on Thursday morning.

According to the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, the fire was called in at 6:57 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the garage at 609 W. Elm Street, the entire garage was on fire.

Fire crews do not know what caused the fire at this time but they do not suspect foul play.

It took 20 minutes to get the fire under control and nobody was hurt.

Damage to the garage and surrounding buildings is estimated at $30,000.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District posted on social media that if you are taking your child to Hillcrest, the middle school or high school to find an alternate route.

