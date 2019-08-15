Chippewa Valley (WQOW) – Local law enforcement will be stepping up patrols this week in an effort to crack down on drunk driving.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday.

Last year, 159 people died in alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin and more than 3,000 people were hurt.

During the campaign, you’ll notice a lot more law enforcement on the road.

Five thousand officers will be posted across the state as well as 301 drug recognition experts.

The campaign runs through Labor Day.