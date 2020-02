An Eau Claire teen was charged Monday with sexually assaulting two girls.

Joseph Bailey,17, is accused of sexually assaulting one of the girls when she was in 7th grade, and again last year when she was 16.

He’s also charged with sexually assaulting another 16 year old girl, who called the incident “traumatizing”.

Bailey is also accused of trying to convince numerous girls to send him topless photos.

He returns to court in September.