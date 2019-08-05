Must See Moment: Eau Claire boy uses lemonade stand to help furry friends

Eau Claire (WQOW) – It was the perfect weekend for a lemonade stand and one, little, Eau Claire resident decided to make the most of his.

Aiden Kearns didn’t plan on pocketing the cash at his stand on Gables Drive. Instead, he wanted to help out some furry friends. So, he spend Friday and Saturday raising money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association. His little lemonade stand brought in $200.

His father, Nick Kearns, said it was all his son’s idea. Way to go, Aiden!

Photos courtesy of Nick Kearns