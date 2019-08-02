Azura thrift sale benefits Alzheimer’s research

Eau Claire (WQOW) – On Friday, Azura Memory Care held its 13th annual city-wide thrift sale.

All of the items for sale were donated to the facility by the community.

All of the proceeds from the thrift sale go toward treatment and research for an Alzheimer’s cure.

“Having lost my dad to this disease, the hardest day was when I realized he didn’t know my name,” said Paula Gibson, regional director of communications and engagement for Azura. “I was blessed that he knew who I was. He felt comfortable and loved by me, but as the ringing of the bells shows we have people everyday dying from this disease. That bell signals somebody gave $25 and helped an Alzheimer’s angel get their wings. It’s that much closer to a cure and to a world where everyone remembers everyday of their life and every person that they love.”

A portion of the sale’s proceeds is matched by Holiday Vacations along with a cash gift from visiting angels.

The sale is at Grandview Apartments and Retail Center, located at 4740 Keystone Crossing in Eau Claire.