Babbette’s Seeds of Hope blooming behind this year

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A sea of sunflowers planted in memory of a local woman will take a little longer to bloom this year.

Babbette’s Seeds of Hope started three years ago to honor wife and mom Babbette Jaquish who died after a long battle with Leukemia.

Organizers said you can see the sunflowers popping up along Highway 85 right now, but they will be blooming a little later than normal because of the extreme weather the past few weeks.

They hope to open the sunflower maze by the end of August.

All donations to Babbette’s Seeds of Hope go to help cancer patients and organizations.

Photo Credit: Babbette’s Seeds of Hope