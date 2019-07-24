Eau Claire County Fair kicks off Wednesday; schedule and more

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A sure sign summer is in full swing, the Eau Claire County Fair is underway and runs through Friday.

So, here is what you need to know if you are headed to the fair.

Location:

The Eau Claire County Fair is held at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center – Lorch Avenue west of Highway 93, across from Metropolis/Action City.

Price:

Zero dollars and zero cents! The Eau Claire County Fair has free parking and free admission.

Schedule:

Wednesday

8 am Horse & Pony Project, Pleasure Show “Horse Arena”

10:30 am-8 pm Older Youth Council Concession Stand Open “F”

​

10:30-8 pm Food Stand Open “E”

5:30 pm Face to Face Judging (Check Fairbook for Classes)

Thursday

7 am-8 pm Food Stand Open “E”

8 am-9 pm Older Youth Council Concession Stand Open “F”

9 am Small Animals Show “Tent”

9 am Poultry Show “C”

9 am -2pm Petting Zoo “C” & Kids’ Activities

10:30 – 11:00 am Fair Olympics meet at Tribute Garden

11:00 am Dog Obedience, Rally & Showmanship “Dog Arena”

4 pm Swine Show “D”

Friday

7 am-10:00 pm Food Stand Open “E”

7am – 9:30 pm Older Youth Council Concession Stand Open “F”

All day Fair Exhibit Judging

All day Farm Technology Display

All day Silent Auction (Ends Sunday 1:30 pm) “E”

8:00 am Opening Ceremony “Location”

9:00 am Beef Show “A”

10 am-4 pm Public Safety Display sponsored by Truax Eagles 4-H Club

10 am-4pm Inflatables from Rock and Roll to Go sponsored by Augusta FFA Alumni

10 am-4 pm Kids Day Games “Tent”

10 am-4 pm Petting Zoo “C”

11 am-3pm A Master Gardner Outside” E”

12 pm Exotic Animal Show “D”

12:30 pm Goat Show “D”

1 pm Horse Project Gymkhana “Horse Arena”

2 pm Open, Super Senior Class Judging “E”

3 pm Sheep Show “D”, President’s Sheep Class following the show

5-7 pm Kindschi Pedal Pulls (Ages 4-12) “C” Sponsored by Eau Claire Clovers 4-H Club

5:30 pm-8:30 pm Collector Car Show

7 pm Ice-Cream Eating Contest, Style Revue, & Eau Claire County Lip-Sync Battle “Tent”

Saturday

7 am-10 pm Food Stand Open “E”

7:30 am – 9:30pm Older Youth Council Concession Stand open “F”

All day Fair Exhibits

All Day Farm Technology Display

All day Silent Auction (Ends Sunday 1:30 pm) “E”

8:00 am Opening Ceremony

9:00 am FAIRly Fun 5K Run contact: ecfairfun@yahoo.com

9 am Dairy Cattle Show “A”

9 am Rabbit Show “C”

10:00 am Military Color Guard Presentation “Tribute Garden”

10 am- 3 pm Public Safety Display organized by Truax Eagles 4-H Club

10 am-4 pm Inflatables from Rock and Roll to Go sponsored by Augusta FFA Alumni

TBA – K9 Dog, Bike Safety, Bike Rodeo, Bike Giveaway

10 am-3pm Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

10 am-4 pm Kids Day Games “Tent”

10 am-4 pm Petting Zoo “C”

10:30 am-4pm FFA Corn Feed Outside “F”

11 am-3pm Ask A Master Gardner Outside “E”

12:00 pm President’s Dairy Class/ Advance President’s Class K-2 – “A”

12:00 pm-5 pm Cowboy Mounted Shooting Show “Horse Arena”

3 pm Cookie Baking Contest “E”

4 pm Agility Trial “Dog Arena”

5 pm Livestock Buyers Lunch “Tent”

7 pm Livestock Sale “C”

Sunday

7 am-4 pm Food Stand Open “E

8:00 am Opening Ceremony

8:30am – 4 pm Older Youth Council Concession Stand Open “F”

9 am-2 pm Cowboy Mounted Shooting Show “Horse Arena”

All day Fair Exhibits

All day Farm Technology Display

All day Silent Auction (Ends today 1:30 pm) “E”

9:00 am Pie Baking Contest & Judging will start at 9:30 Selling of pies to follow “E”

10 am Rocket Launch “Outside”

10 am- 2 pm UWEC STEM Day -Science Technology Engineering and Math Day “Tents”

10 am-2pm Petting Zoo “C”

10:30 am Small & Large Animal Fun Show “C”

11am – 2 pm Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

11 am-2 pm Charcoal Chicken Dinners “E & Tent”

11 am Inga Witscher – Around the Farm Table “Tent ”

12 pm Tribute Garden Dedication

1:00 pm FAIRly Good Games – “Outside Big Tent” Sponsored by Older Youth Council

1:30 pm Silent Auction Ends, Auction item can be picked up between 2-4:00pm “E”

2:30 pm Raffle Drawings (Winners need not be present to win) “C”

3:00 pm Fair Awards Program “C”

4 pm Exhibits begin leaving…Fair Closing