State of Emergency declared for storm damage

WISCONSIN (WQOW) – Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide State of Emergency on Sunday, following widespread severe storms, torrential rains and tornadoes that have impacted Wisconsin in recent days.

“I know many people, especially in northern and central Wisconsin have been impacted by the strong storms and power outages,” Evers said in a press release. “The first responders and utilities have been doing a great job, working non-stop since the storms hit. I want to make sure all state resources are available to help get the power back on and debris removed.”

Downed trees and power lines have caused major outages across the state, along with road closures due to debris and damage to homes and businesses.