Past Passed Here will return in 2020 despite washout this year

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – An educational event that took kids in our area back in time now has a new future after organizers feared it was gone for good.

The Past Passed Here was canceled in May after flooding at Allen Park.

After the cancellation, organizers said without revenue from the event, it likely wouldn’t make it to its 17th year.

Now, thanks to some donations and a new location at Marshall Park, the event is back on scheduled for May 2020.

The location is also across the street from the new Chippewa Area History Center that officials say should be completed in the next two years.

Organizers say with a location locked down, they are now looking for volunteers to help run the event.