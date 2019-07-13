Water rescue underway for missing father at dam in Prairie du Sac

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) — A rescue mission is underway for a father of three who tried to save his children at a Prairie du Sac dam this afternoon.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said there were five people who went into the dam; a man, a woman, and three children.

The children all had life jackets, but went too far into the water. The father and mother then went out reach them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The children and mother made it back to shore safely, however the father never resurfaced.

The Sauk City Fire Department, Prairie du Sac Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens are currently on scene at the dam.

Alliant Energy is also on scene to provide access to the dam.