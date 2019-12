Eau Claire (WQOW) – A garage fire happened overnight Tuesday at a family home on Eau Claire’s north side.

Just after 11 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 545 Starr Ave. The fire was contained to the garage. There were no injuries.

The fire is being investigated but fire officials say it appears to be an accident. It is estimated to have caused $30,000 in damages.