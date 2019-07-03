Tomah VA alternative to opioid crisis

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) — In 2014, Jason Simcakoski died from a drug overdose while he was being treated at Tomah VA. Five years later, his parents are helping change the way veterans are cared for by moving away from prescription drugs.

When Simcakoski died, painkillers were being over-prescribed by doctors at the medical center earning it the nickname, ‘Candy Land’.

With the help of Jason’s parents, Tomah has become a flagship center for steering away from addictive prescription drugs.

The center now offers teams of physical therapists who are working with veterans to reach the source of pain. This is everything from Tai Chi, aroma therapy, to basic physical exercise.

“It’s been a long journey but with the help of everybody here, we wouldn’t be where we are today and we want to continue that. We just feel that any family should not have to go through what we had to do with our son and something bad happened but we’re trying to make the best of it for other people,” mother of Jason, Linda Simcakoski said.

The VA recognizes that the pain veterans feel is real, but it can be treated in a holistic way.

Tomah VA Medical Center provides care to more that 26,000 veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota each year.