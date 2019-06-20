Strawberry season knocking on door in Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Strawberry season may be reaching Wisconsin late this year, but the fields are finally ripe with berries and ready to be picked this weekend.

Gaye Brunkow, the owner of Little Berry Farm in Eau Claire, said strawberries across the Chippewa Valley are blooming a couple weeks later than normal.

She said conditions should now remain perfect for picking until mid-July.

“It’s a little later, not sure what that reason is other than maybe some cooler temperatures as of late, maybe some rain,” Brunkow said.

Brunkow said families should visit their local berry farm to enjoy picking fresh and organic summer berries while they can.

Another local farmer, John Govin, the owner of Govin’s Meats and Berries, said recent weather conditions actually result in perfect, juicy strawberries.

He expects to be open for picking within the next week.