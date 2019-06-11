Free lunch programs aims to keep kids fed throughout the summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A new meal program is making sure kids don’t go hungry this summer.

The statewide “Summer Food Service Program” provides several locations throughout the community that serve breakfast and lunch to kids under the age of 18.

“It’s really to catch those kids where food might be a scarcity for them,” said Laticia Baudhuin, D.C. Everest’s Supervisor of School Nutrition. “During the school year most kids are eating breakfast or lunch at school. This offers them the opportunity to eat when school’s out.”

“It’s generally to try to bridge that gap from the end of school throughout the summer, when students don’t have the school lunches and breakfast available to them,” said Karen Fochs, Wausau School District’s School Nutrition Services Director. “It certainly is good as a parent if you’re out working to know that your child has that opportunity to walk to a local nearby school in their area, that will have a free meal for them.”

One cook at a feeding site said she believes the free meals will really benefit the area.

“There are genuine needs out there,” said Penny Drake, the head cook for D.C. Everest Senior High School. “Right here in our community for kids that aren’t getting the kind of nutrition that they could use and do need to survive, and be successful during their summer.”

To find a full listing of feeding sites near you, here is what you can do: