Blue Ox Festival could impact your commute this week

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local campground will soon be filled with the sounds of tents being pitched and banjos being picked.

Thousands are expected to attend the Blue Ox Music Festival starting on Thursday.

However, that could mean some changes to your daily commute.

Thursday only, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office will restrict traffic on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Traffic will return to normal for the remainder of the festival which runs through Saturday at the Whispering Pines Campground.

 

