Stamp Out Hunger donations down in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) – Some preliminary numbers are in from the U.S. Postal Service mail carrier’s food drive over the weekend, and donations are down locally.

Stamp Out Hunger Coordinator Corey Grotte has four of the 48 statewide offices’ final counts.

Grotte said so far numbers are lower than last year.

In Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, they collected 62,000 pounds of food, which is down 17,000 pounds from last year.

Grotte wants to remind everybody that the donated food will stay in the area where it was donated.

He should have the final numbers Wednesday.