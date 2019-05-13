Creative Economy Week highlights Eau Claire’s art scene

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Eau Claire is often recognized for its art scene and this week is meant to highlight the economic impact it has on our city.

From the Sculpture Tour to indoor galleries, city officials encourage you to get out and enjoy it all during Creative Economy Week. This week focuses on art in Eau Claire and how it contributes to our economy. There will be a variety of events throughout the week, from art markets to gallery walks, all promoting local artists.

Officials with Downtown Eau Claire Inc. (DECI) told News 18 this week helps start meaningful conversations about art’s impact on the community.

“We launched a logo and a catch-phrase called “art-full Eau Claire”, and that’s focused year-round on how we can, as a community support the arts and artists in the area,” said Dusting Olson, with DECI.

Jo Ellen Burke, co-owner of 200 Main Art & Wine, helped coordinated the Creative Economy Week gallery walk to get more people comfortable contributing their pieces.

“People are somewhat hesitant to enter galleries, feeling a little intimidated or feeling like they simply have to purchase something. We really want to foster that love for the arts,” said Burke.

The gallery walk is get for Wednesday evening, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a self-guided tour through downtown. All you have to do is follow the green and purple balloons.

You can find more Creative Economy Week Events here.

Below is the gallery walk map;