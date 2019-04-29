Kidnapping hunt leads to double fatal crash in southern Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) — Two people died at the scene Monday morning after a crash on the Interstate near Portage involving the suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol were attempting to locate and contact a vehicle believed to be carrying an individual suspected of a kidnapping attempt in central Wisconsin.

The suspect-vehicle crashed into the back of a semi-trailer, according to a news release.

The driver and one passenger in the suspect-vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Portage Police Department.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office when the investigation concludes.

The crash on was reported on southbound I-39 near Highway 33 just before 8 a.m. Monday and was cleared shortly after noon.