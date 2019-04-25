DeLong Best Buddies help clean up school grounds

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The DeLong Middle School grounds are a little cleaner today thanks to some Best Buddies.

Thursday, students in the Best Buddies program picked up trash and cleaned green space around the school.

The Best Buddies program matches general education students at DeLong with special education students for a variety of activities throughout the year.

Program officials said Thursday’s cleanup shows kids the importance of taking care of their environment along with building friendships.

“It’s really neat to see them just walking around, picking up trash, talking with each other, helping each other out. It’s just a really positive activity for our kids,” said Teri Piper Thompson, an adviser for Best Buddies.

Students Hannah, Jon and Myra are Best Buddies.

They say they enjoy doing activities together and agree it’s a great way to get to know fellow classmates.

“It’s a great way to get involved, and it’s a great way to meet new people and have friends that really last a really long time.” The bonds that you create, and just meeting new people in general.You get to connect a lot and gain friendship through that,” the students said.

This is just one of many activities the Best Buddies do throughout the school year.

For more information on the Best Buddies program, click here.