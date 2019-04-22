City Council Preview: Fire Station 10, hybrid buses and housing grants on the agenda

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A former Eau Claire fire station that was thought to be sold is now back on the market.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, city officials will put out a new request for proposals for the former Fire Station 10 on the corner of Birch Street and North Hastings Way.

Valley Media Works had originally agreed to purchase the site for $365,000. However, the company was unable to get enough funding by the March closing date and they had back out of the agreement.

“It’s unfortunate that the previous, successful bidder was unable to close due to financial and timeline constraints,” said Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters. “But we’re hopeful and optimistic that there are other parties that would be interested in the property, and we look forward to hearing their interest in the property.”

Peters said the city is open to any type of bid for the building. The city has already had a couple of interested parties reach out, however Peters said nothing official is in the works.

Another item on the agenda Tuesday is the replacement of some city buses.

Eau Claire Transit was granted three new hybrid vehicles after receiving money from the Transit Capital Assistance grant program. That money was part of a settlement with Volkswagen after they were found to have cheated on emissions tests in 2016.

The cost of each bus is nearly $666,000. They will replace three diesel buses currently being used on the university routes.

Transit Manager Tom Wagener said that will decrease the city’s diesel consumption by 400 percent on the buses that will be replaced.

The city council now needs to approve the capital grant agreement to get the buses rolling into town.

The city council will also discuss the Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD labels Eau Claire an “entitlement community”, meaning it receives money annually, and Eau Claire could get more than $620,000 in grants this year.

Eau Claire also may also receive nearly $330,000 in home program funds.

These funds are allocated to develop more affordable housing in Eau Claire.

The city council will discuss the grants at its public hearing Monday night and will vote on them at a meeting in late May.