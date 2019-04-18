Scrabble Bee draws hundreds for good cause

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Hundreds of people packed the Pablo Center in Eau Claire on Thursday for the 18th Annual Scrabble Fundraiser.

The event raises money for Literacy Volunteers of the Chippewa Valley. Staff there said one in ten people struggle to read above a 9th grade level and without the community’s support, the programs they provide would not be possible.

News 18’s Savanna Tomei served as the master of ceremonies. WQOW is a proud sponsor of the event.