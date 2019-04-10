Tools for Schools: $500 grant goes to Bloomer Elem. for new coding technology

Bloomer (WQOW) – Technology is changing the way many students are expanding their learning and one class in Bloomer is hoping to use more.

Each month, News 18 along with CCF Bank and Asher Lasting Exteriors awards an area school with a $500 grant called Tools for Schools.

March’s grant went to a second grade class at Bloomer Elementary where they are using different tablets and gadgets to work on a variety of subjects like spelling, math, science and even now coding.

Second grade teacher Brooke Bornhofer said that her students love the hands-on approach to learning.

“I’ve learned this year with these kiddos that technology is such a powerful tool for them and really helps to make their learning more relevant,” Bornhofer said.

In addition to more coding technology, Bornhofer plans to get headphones for each tablet they already have to help with reading comprehension.

Teachers – to sign up your class for $500, click here.