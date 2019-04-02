UPDATE: Voter turnout already over 25% in Eau Claire

UPDATE: Voter turnout in the City of Eau Claire was 25 percent as of 5 p.m

Eau Claire (WQOW) – There are plenty of spots up for grabs on local governing bodies and school boards, and voters are letting their voice be heard at the polls.

News 18 spoke with Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl who said there was a turnout of roughly eight percent of eligible voters as of 11 a.m.

The Eau Claire Elections Office expects that number to reach roughly 32 percent by the time the polls close.

“As just a rough formula, we say that the 8 percent will double at the 5 o’clock call in, so that would be 16. Then that number would double again at the end of the day, so 32,” Riepl said.

There are many important races in and around Eau Claire. Current acting City Council President Andrew Werthmann is hoping to hold his seat against council member Terry Weld.

The winner will serve the remainder of Kerry Kindcaid’s term. She resigned last year.

There are also five at-large seats up for grabs on the Eau Claire City Council. As you may remember, the large number of candidates running required a primary election back in February. The top 10 are on the ballot tonight.

There are also three openings on the Eau Claire School Board.

