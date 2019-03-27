Lottery fever in full force in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Have you ever imagined what you would do if you won the lottery?

Well, someone could be winning big Wednesday night – $750 million to be exact.

News 18 went out and asked people what they would do if they won Wednesday’s Powerball.

Dozens of people were full of smiles and crossing their fingers at gas stations in Eau Claire, hoping they will be the lucky person winning it all.

Although the odds may not be on their side, it’s still fun for everyone to daydream about what they would do with the money.

“If I won I would get my mom a house first and then from there get the house I want,” one person told News 18.

Another ticket buyer told News 18, “First, I would get a lawyer and a financial adviser and I would definitely get the annuity so that I wouldn’t have to worry about money for at least 30 years. My dream would be to buy a house in California so I can spend some time there on the beach.”

The winning numbers will be shown on News 18 at 10.