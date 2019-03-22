Icy conditions cause propane truck rollover on Hwy 37

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A truck driver was taken to the hospital after rolling a propane truck Friday morning in Eau Claire County.

According to the Township Fire Department, it happened around 7:50 Friday morning on Highway 37 in the township of Brunswick. They say a truck carrying propane hit a patch of ice and rolled on its side.

The truck leaked 20 gallons of LP and the rest was pumped out.

Highway 37 was closed for nearly three hours. The driver is expected to be OK.

Photo Credit: Paul Strangfeld