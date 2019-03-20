Red Letter Grant hosts financial workshops for aspiring female entrepreneurs in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Chippewa Valley business leaders gave aspiring female entrepreneurs insights on the ins and outs of tax season and business operations at a workshop on Wednesday.

The Red Letter Grant workshop taught things like developing a business budget, plowing through tax season and the cost breakdown of hiring employees.

The Red Letter Grant organization teamed up with Royal Credit Union Lender Karlee Wallin and Ramone’s Ice Cream Co-owner Kayla Midthun to give female entrepreneurs insight on starting up their dream business.

“We really want to empower people to feel like they can take a strong foot into their financial situation when they are starting or running their own small business,” said Red Letter Grant Director Reba Krueger. “A lot of the time, especially for women entrepreneurs, that can be a really intimidating part.”

Krueger said they will be holding more workshops in the near future.