Missing man found dead near Gilman

Taylor County (WQOW) – A 21-year-old man is dead after being found partially buried in the snow on Thursday.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, John Shest, 21, walked away from the Phoenix House in Gilman on February 24.

Phoenix House is a transitional facility for patients with mental health concerns.

He had last been seen leaving the corner store in Gilman on foot after purchasing alcohol. Taylor County authorities searched for him but could not find him.

On Thursday, deputies searched again and found Shest dead around 3:14 p.m. They say he was found partially buried in the snow south of Gilman.

Authorities say based on his location, he walked down railroad tracks leading out of the village in an attempt not to be found.

Authorities did not say how Shest died but did say foul play is not expected. Toxicology results are pending, but Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said “weather played a large role” in Shest’s death.