Chili cook-off benefits United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Some area cooks emptied their spice racks into kettles for a good cause on Wednesday.

The 11th annual Xcel Energy Chili Cook-off was held to benefit the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Teams were formed through Xcel employees and judged on a multitude of categories.

At just $5 to sample all nine chili recipes, the event raises anywhere from $500-$700.

“I mean $5 for a lunch and you get extremely full,” said Molli Davey with Xcel Energy. “I think everyone looks forward to it and that’s why we continue doing it. It’s for a great cause.”

Secluded in a hidden conference room is where you could find the judges, including our own Nick Grunseth, meticulously evaluating each bowl of spicy goodness.