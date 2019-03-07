Empty Bowls fundraiser feeds thousands while benefiting Feed My People

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local organization is doing what it can to end hunger in the Chippewa Valley.

Thursday was Feed My People’s yearly Empty Bowls fundraiser at Florian Gardens.

People could choose from a variety of handmade bowls which they got to keep while enjoying soups donated by local restaurants.

“One in five children still struggle with hunger. So, all the proceeds today will go toward programming for Feed My People to really just give them a helping hand and remove that barrier of hunger,” said Suzanne Becker, assistant director at Feed My People.

Organizers expected to feed about 3,000 people.