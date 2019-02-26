City council approves Dockless Bicycle Share Program in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A Dockless Bicycle Share Program will be coming to Eau Claire thanks to a unanimous vote by the Eau Claire City Council.

People will be able to unlock a bike through an app then get billed for how much they ride.

The council added a few conditions though. Vendors must specify that their bikes cannot be ridden on downtown sidewalks and that all bikes in the city must now be parked only in designated areas. The city will remove those that don’t follow the rules.

Officials hope to have the dockless bikes in place by the spring.