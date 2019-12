Meet our Pet of the Day: Peanut!

Peanut is a 4 year old sweetheart. She is great with people, kids, and would fit best in a family where she is the only pet. She does not fit well in the shelter and being here scares her very much. Her last owner past away and she would really enjoy a new home with a fun and loving family.

To learn more about adopting Peanut, contact the Chippewa Humane Association.