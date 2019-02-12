Gordy’s Market assets to be auctioned off

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Gordy’s Market’s future is in doubt after the receiver appointed to the case filed a motion in Chippewa County Court to sell the assets of six of seven of its stores.

As we’ve reported last year, grocery distributor Nash-Finch filed a $46 million lawsuit claiming Gordy’s has failed to repay tens of millions of dollars it owes and is either insolvent or on the verge of insolvency.

Related Story: Gordy’s Market sued for $46.2 million; distributor calls grocer “insolvent”

A receiver, Michael Polsky, was appointed to the case earlier this month to manage financial affairs as the case progresses in court.

Related Story: Receiver appointed in Gordy’s lawsuit



In a motion filed on Friday, Polsky said the best course of action is to, “sell substantially all the assets of Gordy’s Market Inc.”

The auction would cover six stores – Downtown Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Barron, Chetek, Cornell and Ladysmith. The Eau Claire location is not part of the suit.

As of now, the auction is scheduled for March 6 at law firm Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee with the court to approve any sales on March 8. In his filing, Polsky wrote that anyone interested in bidding is required to put down a $100,000 deposit by March 1.

Related Story: Gordy’s receiver sets deadline for creditor claims

As we told you last month, Gordy’s has filed an objection with the court and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

More: Gordy’s Market files objection in $46M lawsuit

The next court date is a motion hearing set for February 20. At that time, the court will also consider a motion to sell the Ladysmith location after Polsky says an agreement has been reached with Great Lakes Foods to sell the store.