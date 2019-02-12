 Skip to Content

Gordy’s Market assets to be auctioned off

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Gordy’s Market’s future is in doubt after the receiver appointed to the case filed a motion in Chippewa County Court to sell the assets of six of seven of its stores.

As we’ve reported last year, grocery distributor Nash-Finch filed a $46 million lawsuit claiming Gordy’s has failed to repay tens of millions of dollars it owes and is either insolvent or on the verge of insolvency.

A receiver, Michael Polsky, was appointed to the case earlier this month to manage financial affairs as the case progresses in court.

In a motion filed on Friday, Polsky said the best course of action is to, “sell substantially all the assets of Gordy’s Market Inc.”

The auction would cover six stores – Downtown Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Barron, Chetek, Cornell and Ladysmith. The Eau Claire location is not part of the suit.

As of now, the auction is scheduled for March 6 at law firm Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee with the court to approve any sales on March 8. In his filing, Polsky wrote that anyone interested in bidding is required to put down a $100,000 deposit by March 1.

As we told you last month, Gordy’s has filed an objection with the court and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

The next court date is a motion hearing set for February 20. At that time, the court will also consider a motion to sell the Ladysmith location after Polsky says an agreement has been reached with Great Lakes Foods to sell the store.

