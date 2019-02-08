Banbury Art Crawl underway, hundreds of art pieces on display

Eau Claire (WQOW)- For the tenth year, you can wander Banbury Place taking in artwork.

Holly Gums of the Banbury Art Crawl said about 100 artists have put their pieces on display and for sale this weekend.

Gums said when you walk through the doors you will see hundreds of different types of art ranging from pottery to woodwork.

She said this is a great opportunity for artists.

“They can share what they love to do and share it with the community and I think that means a lot to them,” Gums said.

“Just been wanting to get more into the art community and that’s kind of what Banbury is,” said local Eau Claire artist Rick Johnson.

Johnson said this is his first year at Banbury and he’s hoping his fractal imaging art work is a hit.

The art show is already underway and ends Friday night at 9.

For more information about the art crawl click here.