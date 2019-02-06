Dunn County murder suspect changes plea

Dunn County (WQOW) – The suspect in a Dunn County murder case has changed her plea again.

Ezra McCandless, from Stanley, is accused of fatally stabbing Alexander Woodworth 16 times in rural Dunn County in March 2018.

Past Story: McCandless may change plea

During a motion hearing Wednesday, the court granted a request to change her plea from ‘not guilty by reason of mental disease’ to a ‘not guilty’ plea.

The legal team still plans to include expert witnesses in her trial.

Right now, McCandless’ next court appearance is in early March.

A 15-day trial is scheduled to begin April 2.