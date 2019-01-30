Water main break on Menomonie Street, avoid area

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A water main break on Menomonie Street has officials asking residents to avoid the area.

The City of Eau Claire tweeted Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. that there was a water main break on Menomonie Street at Ferry Street and Mt. Washington Ave. They’re advising drivers to avoid the area. Authorities do not know how long it will take to repair the pipe or when the road is expected to re-open.

Avoid this area Wednesday if possible. We will continue to update this story when more information is available.