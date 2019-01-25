Flu Season: 5 adults hospitalized so far in Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – Flu season is not over, in fact, local health officials report five adults in Eau Claire County have been hospitalized due to influenza since the flu season began. Eau Claire City-County Health officials expect that number to surge in the coming months.

Statewide there have been no reported pediatric deaths. On the other hand, nationwide, 22 pediatric deaths have been reported because of the flu.

Eau Claire City-County Health officials said there is no way of predicting when the spike in flu case will happen, but since it has not started yet, it can be good news, as there is still time to get the flu shot, which local health officials recommend.