Adopt-A-Pet: Ramona

Meet our Pet of Day: Ramona!

If you’re looking for a sweet pet that is not a dog or cat, then look no further! Ramona is a very quiet rabbit that would be a great addition to any home. She would not fit in a home that already has a dog because she is terrified of them. They are working to litter box train her and she is getting use to being held. Ramona is just happy rabbit that would love a new home.

If you are interested in adopting Ramona, visit the Eau Claire County Humane Association.