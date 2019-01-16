Bomb Tacos building for sale in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – A fan favorite in the food industry is selling, hoping to move to a new location.

News 18 learned Bomb Tacos in Chippewa Falls is for sale.

The shop has been closed for the winter since December and was supposed to reopen in March.

In a Facebook post, the owners say it is with a heavy heart they announce they’re selling their quaint taco shop.

The shop opened two years ago and people would often line up down the block to get one of their ‘Bomb Tacos.’

If you haven’t tried one of their tacos yet, don’t fret. Owners tell News 18 they’re selling to move to a bigger location and hope to have a plan in place by fall.