Meet our Pet of the Day: Rusty!

Rusty is a 3 year old gray and white cat. He like nice, soft beds and a window to watch the happenings outside. Rusty like to lounge around and be a friendly cat. He is very laid back and would do well in any type of home. He has a little mustache that makes him quite unique.

If you would like to learn more Rusty, you can visit the Eau Claire County Humane Association.