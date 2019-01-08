AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Shawano teen found safe

UPDATE:

Shawano (WQOW) – Just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued, missing Shawano teen Angel Tomow was found safe.

Shawano (WAOW) — Police are issuing an amber alert for a missing 15-year-old from Shawano.

They say Angel Tomow, who is also known as Angel Madosh, was last seen on Dec. 31, 2018. They believe she is in extreme danger.

According to the alert, Angel may be in the Milwaukee or Chicago areas. The identity of the suspect isn’t known.

Angel is described as Native American, 5’0″, 100 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the tip line at 877-463-3313.