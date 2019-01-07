Slippery roads cause bus rollover in Colfax, another gets stuck in Eau Claire

(WQOW) – A student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a bus rolled on its side in Colfax.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, the accident happened Monday morning at the intersection of 734th Avenue and 950th Street.

Bygd said road conditions were to blame for the crash. The bus had only picked up two students when it rolled over. One was treated for a minor back injury.

Another bus had to be brought in to pick up the rest of the children on the route.

Meanwhile in Eau Claire, some students had to walk the final few blocks to school after their bus got stuck on snow and ice.

It happened around 7:15 Monday morning on Marquette Street near Colonial Drive. That’s near North High School. The bus seemed to have gotten stuck trying to go up a hill, ending up on the curb.

Colfax bus photos courtesy of Dunn County Sheriff’s Office