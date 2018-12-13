Adopt-A-Pet: Tasha

Meet our Pet of the Day: Tasha!

Tasha is a unique and playful kitten. she is only about 5 moths old and would love a new home. She has a sweet sister Deanna who Tasha would love to be adopted with. They are quite the pair! She was sick when she was younger and that seemed to leave her with neurological issues. Because of this, she would prefer to be adopted in a house without stairs due to her uncoordinated, but healthy self! She is very friendly and loves to play.

If you are interested in adopting Tasha, you can learn more about her at the Dunn County Humane Society.